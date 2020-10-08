Edward James Pawlik, 82, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020, in the comfort of his home in George West, Texas, surrounded by his loved ones.
Edward was born March 28, 1938, in Live Oak County to Anton and Tillie (Burda) Pawlik. He graduated from George West High School in 1957. He married his sweetheart, Patsy (Kellner), in George West on August 11, 1964, and they were active and faithful parishioners of St. George Catholic Church.
He started drilling and servicing water wells in 1971 and built a successful business which his son, Keith, later joined. Edward Pawlik & Son Water Well Service is well known in the area and enabled him to leave his mark throughout the countryside. Edward enjoyed his profession of locating water in the different Gulf Coast Aquifers across South Texas. He worked countless nights, weekends and holidays, enduring all kinds of weather to ensure that people and livestock had the water they needed. He continued to work on the rigs alongside his employees until he was 80. Hard work and a job well done was always expected of those who labored with him, including his children. He also enjoyed farming and ranching. He was an excellent steward of the resources and was always looking for ways to improve the land while running cattle and growing crops. He found satisfaction in “whipping Huisache” as he called it.
Edward dearly loved his family. Always wanting to make sure they had everything they needed and wanted. He along with Patsy provided a loving, caring and supporting home for their family, as well as, each other. Side by side they marched through life together collecting a lifetime of memories. His grandkids were the joy of his life, and he always had the place ready for whatever adventure they had planned on the ranch.
He was a hardworking man, respected by many, whose calloused hands were rarely idle. Quick to lend that hand to those he saw needed it and expecting nothing in return. Abounding with knowledge and grit, he put everything he had into all he did and didn’t shy away from a task. He was an epitome of a good man. There isn’t enough that can be said about a man so grand and yet humble of heart. He will be truly missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Anton and Tillie Pawlik; two sisters, Margaret Brown and Valeria Parrish; and a brother, Daniel Pawlik.
Left behind to cherish fond memories are his wife of 56 years, Patsy Pawlik; children, Wayne (Melanie) Pawlik, Keith (Ann) Pawlik and Angie (Nathan) Haile; grandchildren, Zoey, Courtney and Dillon Pawlik, Garrett and Alyson Pawlik and Riley and Reese Haile; and siblings, Everest (Mary Ann) Pawlik, Georgia Mae (Nelson) Morris, Joyce (Jerry) Russell, Jimmy (Janet) Pawlik and Bobby Pawlik.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, October 9, at St. George Catholic Church with a rosary recited at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 10, at St. George Catholic Church with Father Romeo Salinas officiating. Special selections will be provided by Barbara Bednorz.
Burial will follow in the Gussettville Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Garrett Pawlik, Dillon Pawlik, Nathan Haile, Duff Snider, Rob Gideon, Russ Gideon, Richard Bludau and Jim Davis.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Gussettville Cemetery Association or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Thank you all for the many prayers and intentions.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home
