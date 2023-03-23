Elaine Ehlert Franklin came into this world on October 22, 1925. Born to Lizzie Steighan and William H. Ehlert, she grew up on the family dairy farm in Fairbanks, Texas. She attended Cy-Fair High School, Lon Morris College and Southwestern University in Georgetown, Texas.
After graduation from Southwestern in 1945, Elaine moved to Cotulla to join her family and to begin her amazing teaching career. There she met and married Claude “Pudge” Franklin - the love of her life! Elaine and Pudge enthusiastically participated in all aspects of the Cotulla community - even though they were already very busy wrangling their four children.
In 1971, they moved to their beloved Franklin Ranch in McMullen County where Elaine continued her teaching career until her retirement. Pudge served as County Judge for many years until his death, and then Elaine began her new service as the McMullen County Judge. She continued enthusiastically sharing her wisdom and compassion until she retired... again. She happily remained in her home on the hill until she peacefully left this world on March 12, 2023.
Throughout her life, Elaine was “gracious and lovely” - the perfect combination of beauty, elegance, intelligence, honesty, strength, and grace. She enjoyed singing, reading and teaching good literature, watching sports and visiting with family and friends alike! She was “Mom-o” to her adoring grandchildren and was admired and loved and will be dearly missed by all.
Elaine is survived by her children and their spouses - Craig & Suzanne Franklin, Kathy & Rick Smith, Walt & Mary Franklin, and Peggy & Lee Steinle; grandchildren - Christina Smith, Gretchen & Cody Cruthirds, Sara & Trey Cook, Weston Smith & Shannon, Matt & Sarah Franklin, Stevo & Katie Franklin, and James Steinle & Juliet; and great grandchildren - Lila Cook and Cecilia & Campbell Cruthirds. Elaine also leaves behind many beloved cousins, nieces & nephews, their spouses & dear friends.
The family extends its gratitude to Elaine’s wonderful caregivers and to the New Century hospice nurses who lovingly helped her remain at home.
Services were held on Friday, March 17, at 11 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Pleasanton. Burial followed at the San Miguel Cemetery in Cross.
If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Judge Franklin Memorial Scholarship Fund at Simmons Bank, PO Drawer 299, Tilden TX 78072. If you wish to sign her online guestbook, leave condolences or share memories, please visit our website at www.hurleyfuneralhome.com. Thank you.