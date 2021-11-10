Elda T. Gonzales, 78, of George West, Texas was called to her eternal resting place on Saturday, November 6, 2021.
Miss Elda was born March 8, 1943, in La Parita Ranch to Jose B. and Carolina (Torres) Gonzales. She was employed at the Live Oak County Tax Assessor office for about 30-plus years.
She was preceded in death by four brothers, Bartolo Gonzales, Raul Gonzales, Abelino T. Gonzales Sr. and Jose Gonzales Jr.; and two sisters, Elvira Ybanez and Elida G. Pena.
Survivors include her sister, Gloria Gonzales; a brother, Benny Gonzalez; her son, Robert Pena; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, November 15, at St. George Catholic Church in George West with a Rosary to be recited at 11 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated there that morning at 11:30 a.m. Monday, November 15, with Father Romeo Salinas officiating. Interment will follow in the St. George Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jacob Daws, Rey Gonzales Jr., Leon Garcia, Nick Pena, Mark Gonzalez and John Gonzalez.
Arrangements entrusted to Galloway and Sons Funeral Home