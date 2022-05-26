It is with a heavy heart that the family of Elizabeth (Bergeron) Gass of George West, Texas, announces her passing on Monday, May 23, 2022.
Born Aug. 6, 1973 in Albany, New York, she was the daughter of Alan Leo Bergeron and Sandra (Mahoney) Bergeron. She was a Colonie Central High School grad and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree at SUNY New Paltz, and a master’s degree in Alcohol and Drug Addiction Recovery from Liberty University. She was a retired veteran of the U.S. Army with 21 years of service.
She married the love of her life, Christopher C. Gass on May 12, 2000 at Oakville Baptist Church where they were active members. She was a “Correctional Officer first and Psychology Technician second,” at FCI Three Rivers.
Left behind to cherish fond memories include her husband of 22 years, Christopher G. Gass of George West; daughters, Madison Gass and Renae Gass; two sisters, Daniel Harless and Bonnie Anderson; parents, Sandra and Alan Bergeron; and grandmother, Florence Mahoney.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 3, at Galloway & Sons Chapel in George West with Pastor Josh Tylich officiating. Burial will follow in the George West Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Galloway & Sons Funeral Home