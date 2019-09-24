The long and wonderful life of Elizabeth Joann Martin ended on Thursday, September 12, 2019. She was 86. A devoted mother, friend and woman of faith, Joann was born on May 18, 1933 to the late Alga (Moran) and Carter McCalman in Caddo, Oklahoma.
She grew-up in Three Rivers, Texas and was a 1951 graduate of Three Rivers High School. In school, she was the Fighting Bulldog Majorette, voted Miss Beautiful by her classmates and was crowned Miss Live Oak County before working as a nurse in the medical practice of Dr. C.D. Gipson.
Joann was a devout member of the Three Rivers Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir. After moving away, marrying and raising two sons, she returned to Three Rivers in 1996, where she lived until moving back to San Antonio in 2012 to be closer to family and doctors. During her return to Three Rivers, Joann took special joy in her lifelong friendships, returning to the church of her childhood and serving as Mrs. Claus at the Chamber of Commerce's Meet Santa on the Square.
Challenged by numerous significant health issues for over twenty years, Joann Martin persevered with never-ending grit and grace. She was a testament to the character and strength of a true Texas Lady. After a recent illness, her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ called her home. God's final gift to her on earth was to raise her up in the pre-dawn hours as she slept peacefully in her San Antonio home.
Joann Martin is preceded in death by her siblings, Jack and Leroy McCalman and Peggy (McCalman) Love. She's survived by her son, Kent Martin. And, by her son, Jim Martin and his wife, Rhonda and their sons, Scott and Nate, their wives and five great grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank all those who extended support and friendship over the years, most especially her dear friends Sara and Bruce Bealor, Judy Weber, Jim and Deri Lynn Huff, Sammie Huff, and the late Sam Huff.
Brothers and sisters, we do not want you to be uninformed about those who sleep in death, so that you do not grieve like the rest of mankind, who have no hope. For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him.
-1Thessalonians 4:13-14
A memorial scholarship fund has been established to honor the life of Joann Martin. It will provide assistance, on an annual basis, to a deserving Three Rivers high school graduate to pursue job training or higher education. Please direct contributions to: Joann Martin Scholarship Fund, c/o Judy Weber,
Vice President of First State Bank, PO Box 550, Three Rivers, TX 78071. Please direct inquiries to her at weberj75@gmail.com.
