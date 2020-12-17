Ellen Jane McCarley, 84, of Bandera, Texas passed away on Friday, December 11, 2020. She was born to Floyd and Clara Blalock on January 2, 1936, in Christine, Texas.
Ellen worked for Live Oak County for approximately 25 years, starting in Commodities. She retired as District Clerk after 18 years for Live Oak County. She was a member of the Bandera Church of Christ and lived a life of love. She was a kindhearted woman, and she never had a bad word to say about anyone. You could find her feeding the deer in her yard or sitting, quietly reading a book, and drinking her sweet tea. She loved to go to the movies and shopping with her friends to get out of the house for a bit of fun. She will be greatly missed.
Ellen is preceded in the death by her parents Floyd and Clara Blalock; her loving husband James Paul McCarley and her only child, her daughter Susan Louise McCracken.
She is survived by her 2 granddaughters Cresta Marietta and her husband Chad, and Amanda McCracken; 2 great-grandchildren Alexa Marietta and Vance Marietta; 3 brothers Kelly Blalock and his wife Grace, Bill Blalock and his wife Nit and John Blalock; numerous nephews and nieces.
Graveside services will be held at Charlotte City Cemetery on Friday, December 18, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. under the direction of Hurley Funeral Home-Pleasanton, TX.
