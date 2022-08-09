GEORGE WEST – Elodia Ybanez Leal, 76, passed away on August 7, 2022, in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was born on March 29, 1946, in George West, Texas to Pablo and Ynez (Pena) Ybanez.
She is preceded in death by her parents; one son, Chris Aniseto Leal; four brothers, Cristobal, Pablo, Benny and Vicente Ybanez; and two sisters, Emma Garza, and Francisca Gonzales.
She is survived by one son, Joey (Mary Elizabeth) Leal of George West; daughter, Ynes (Jeffrey) Sylva of Beeville; and one brother, John (Gloria) Ybanez of San Antonio. She is also survived by four grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. A prayer service will be held at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, at Adams Street Church of Christ in Beeville with Mr. Daniel Garza officiating. Interment will follow at the George West Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers are Chris Hodge, Jimmy Sylva, Randy Leal, Lee Leal, Jr., Jeffrey Sylva and Joey Leal, Jr. Serving as honorary pallbearer will be her brother, John Ybanez.