Emma (Nieto) Juarez passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at her home in George West, Texas, lovingly surrounded by her family. She was 92.
Mrs. Juarez was born December 12, 1929 in George West to Jose Nieto and Aurora (Zuniga) Nieto. She was a faithful parishioner of St. George Catholic Church and loved gardening. As an avid gardener, Emma loved yard work and planting and had a green thumb. She also enjoyed listening to music, dancing and posing for pictures.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jose and Aurora Nieto; her husband, Victor Juarez; and her siblings, Tito Nieto, Pablo Nieto, Julia Munoz, Chewy Nieto and Dora Mesa.
Survivors include her 10 children, Jose Munoz of Tahoka, Maria Sotelo of Ennis, Rosa (Santos) Gomez of Avalon, Ben (Lupita) Munoz, Emma (Jose) Colunga, San Juanita Ozuna, Arturo (Esperanza) Munoz and Olga Garcia, all of George West, and Corina (Jimmy) Abrigo and Linda Arciba, both of Beeville; 48 grandchildren; and 100 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1 at Galloway & Sons Chapel in George West followed by a Rosary at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2, at St. George Catholic Church with Father Romeo Salinas officiating. Burial will follow in the St. George Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Arturo Muniz Jr., Ricky Arciba, Cruz Pena III, Freddy Gomez, Darlene Arciba, San Juanita Ozuna and Stephen Munoz.