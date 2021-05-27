Our beloved mother, Emma (Sotelo) Flores, 80, of Waxahachie, Texas, formerly of Three Rivers, was called to her eternal resting place on May 26, 2021.
Emma was born April 29, 1941 to Petra DeLeon in Three Rivers. She married Fernando C. Flores on May 14, 1956 and was self-employed at their family-owned business in Three Rivers, Flores Café, for 27 years. Cooking for her family and get-togethers was one of her favorite pastimes and well as spending quality time with them. She was an active and faithful parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church where she volunteered with its upkeep and served on the bereavement committee preparing meals for families after a funeral service. She also enjoyed family outings, playing bingo and going to casinos.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Petra DeLeon; her husband, Fernando Flores who passed away December 19, 1997; a son, Joe Fernando Flores who passed away April 3, 1996; and a sister, Elida Carroll.
Survivors include her daughters, Linda (Richard) Quintanilla of Three Rivers, Elda (Gary) Flores of Waxahachie and Yolanda (Darryl) Teague of Three Rivers; a son, George (Marsha) Flores of Bastrop; 14 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, May 30, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home in Three Rivers with a Rosary to be recited at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, May 31, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial will follow in the Three Rivers Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Ricky Quintanilla, Josh Duteil, Jacob Duteil, Anthony Davis, Ryan Davis, Joseph Flores and Joey Flores.