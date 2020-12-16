Ernan A. Cortez Jr., 87, of George West, Texas, passed away December 12, 2020.
He was born on August 19, 1933, in Oakville, Texas to Ernan A. Cortez, Sr. and Maria (Angino) Cortez. He attended school in Oakville and Three Rivers, Texas, before enlisting in the United States Army in 1960.
He met his wife, Isabel Elizondo, while they lived and worked in Three Rivers. They married on August 9, 1964, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. They raised their five children together in George West and were self-employed business owners. Their many ventures included service stations, food service, and real-estate/property management.
Mr. Cortez was an avid sports fan. He loved the George West Longhorns, especially when his sons and grandson were playing football. He enjoyed watching boxing and enjoyed all of the stress associated with being a Dallas Cowboy fan. “Running the shotgun” was his answer to any football team that was struggling.
His family was his life. He was extremely proud that his children and grandchildren were employed as state educators, government officials, principals, attorneys, engineers, and in finance and insurance.
His Catholic faith and devotion were an inspiration to all who knew him. He was a proud and active parishioner at St. George Catholic Church in George West for over 50 years. In addition to loyal church service, he took tremendous pride serving the Knights of Columbus’ Beeville Deanery for over 30 years. He began this journey on January 23, 1990, eventually earning distinction as a 4th Degree Knight with Lifetime distinction as a result of his continued loyal service.
He gave God the credit for his many blessings and his family’s success. His wisdom and leadership will be sorely missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his loving wife of 56 years, Isabel Elizondo Cortez.
Survivors include three daughters, Cynthia (Blant) Miller of George West, Texas; and grandchildren, Marcus N. Miller and Morgan Christine Miller, Corina Cortez of Washington D.C. and Christina (Mike) Cortez-Gaza of San Antonio, Texas, and grandson Blake Michael Gaza; two sons, Edward (Susan) of Corpus Christi, Texas, and grandchildren Emily Claire, Kelly Nicole, and Jack Edward, and Mark (Brooke) of Celina, Texas, and grandchildren John Caleb, Marissa Isabel, and Joshua Marc.
Other survivors include his sisters, Delia Gutierrez and Delfina (Joe) Davila, both of Oakville, Texas; and brothers, Richard (Maria Luisa) Cortez of Alice, Texas, George (Dora) Cortez of Three Rivers, Texas, and Alfredo (Lupita) Lopez of Corpus Christi, Texas.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, December 16, at St. George Catholic Church with the rosary recited at 10 o’clock. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. that morning with Father Romeo Salinas officiating. Burial will follow at St. George Catholic Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be his grandsons, Marcus N. Miller, John Caleb Cortez, Jack Edward Cortez and Joshua Marc Cortez; and Cosme Arciba, Pepe Garcia, Edmund Garza and Doyle Kornegay.
Honorary pallbearers will be South Texas Knights of Columbus.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating directly to the Knights of Columbus scholarship fund in honor of Ernan A. Cortez Jr. by way of St. George Catholic Church-George West, Texas.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home
