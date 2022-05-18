Ernest Meyer, age 79, of Pleasanton passed away in San Antonio on Sunday, May 15, 2022. He was born in Three Rivers on Saturday, September 26, 1942 to Herman Henry and Edna (Stratman) Meyer.
Ernest is survived by his son, Kevin Meyer; daughter, Kathy (Meyer) Hanzalik; brothers, Milton and Darrell Wayne Meyer; sisters, Faye Meyer, Sylvia Thompson, and Ellen Meyer; and granddaughter, Sarah Hanzalik.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Klaus Meyer; parents, Herman and Edna Meyer; and brothers, Alvin, Harvey, Danny Ray, and Clinton Meyer.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 26, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until service time at 10:00 a.m., in the chapel of Hurley Funeral Home in Pleasanton. Interment will follow in Pleasanton City Cemetery.
Arrangements under the direction of Hurley Funeral Home, 118 W. Oaklawn Road, Pleasanton.