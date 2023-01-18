Estel Henry (E.H.) Caron went to be with the Lord at the age of 91 early morning on Saturday, January 14, 2023. He was surrounded by his family when he passed at Lake Pointe Hospital in Rowlett, Texas. Estel was born in George West, Texas on April 18, 1931 and was the only son of Eugene Henry and Alice Gertrude Caron. He had three sisters; Doris Ginn, Jean New and Marianne Abbratt, and the family lived on the Caron Ranch in McMullen County, Texas. Estel’s high school years were spent at George West High School and he lived in George West during the school year while his mother taught in the GWISD.
Estel was drafted into the Army during the Korean War in January 1952. Prior to his deployment to Trieste, Italy, E.H. obtained an emergency furlough to assist his father on the family ranch. It was during this time that he married his high school sweetheart, Ruby Dean Gregorcyk of George West, on the tenth of August 1952 at Saint George Catholic Church in George West, Texas.
Estel shipped out November 25 of 1952 for infantry drills in Italy. He was quickly identified as a skilled marksman and was selected to be part of the Regimental Riflemen Team in the Army’s Honor Guard, Company K, 351st infantry. He earned the recognition as an expert rifleman, the top honor of the group.
After the military, E.H. had a long, successful career of 32 years with Halliburton in Kenedy, Alice, Pleasanton and Luling, Texas. Upon retirement as the Hydraulic Fracturing division’s Field Superintendent in 1986, Estel worked part-time jobs for Horace Mann Insurance and CarQuest Auto Parts.
E.H. loved woodworking, hunting, and playing golf. He was the ultimate handyman, a top notch shade tree mechanic and could build or fix just about anything. If he needed a tool he didn’t own, he would make it. He was smarter than most engineers, even though he never attended college. Estel’s greatest love, however, was his family.
Estel and Ruby had three children, Shelley D’Anne Meyers (1958) of Rockwall, Jon David (J.D.) Caron (1961) of The Woodlands and Thomas Estel Caron, who passed away at childbirth in October 1967. The couple lived in Luling, Texas for 49 years, but moved next door to Shelley and Tim in Rockwall, Texas in 2019.
Estel passed away peacefully at 1:40 a.m. on January 14, 2023. He is preceded in death by father Eugene Henry Caron, mother Alice Gertrude Caron, sister Jean New, sister Marianne Abbratt, and son Thomas Estel Caron.
Surviving Estel are his wife of 70 years, Ruby; daughter Shelley (Tim) Meyers; son Jon David (Susan) Caron; grandchildren Lauren (Kendra) Roberts, Jared Caron, Abby Caron, A. J. (Morgan) Meyers and Amanda (Cody) Meyers; great grandchildren Marlie Grace VanDenBroeck, Killean Jo Moore, Mack Meyers and Maren Meyers; sister Doris Ginn and numerous nieces and nephews.
Estel leaves behind a legacy of unconditional love and complete devotion for his family. You will be forever in our hearts and minds, an amazing man, husband, father and friend. We Love You Dad