Eugenia Marie Wheeler was born in Cotulla on October 10, 1927. She passed away on January 9, 2021.
She was born to Eugene and Hattie Mangum. She is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her sister, Dorothy Mangum Kinsel, her son, Lee Wheeler, and his wife Pamela, and her daughter Nancy Plumlee and husband Mark. Her grandchildren are Madalynn, Alexa, and Hunter Wheeler, Rob Rudolph and his wife Carrie, Blake Rudolph, Jennifer Creek and her husband Taylor, and Corbin Plumlee. Her great-grandchildren are Cutter and Cannon Creek.
Jeanie attended Amanda Burks Elementary School. Even though she skipped a grade she was chosen Valedictorian of her senior class. She was awarded a scholarship to Sul Ross College. Following Sul Ross, Jeanie attended Texas Woman's University and A&M University Kingsville. Her grades were excellent and therefore every hour transferred.
Coker Methodist Church was Jeanie's church home during the years she lived in San Antonio.
I am her sister, Dorothy, and I have great joy recalling many wonderful memories with Jeanie:
Jeanie and I made a wonderful trip to the Holy Land with a group from Coker Methodist Church which was the highlight of our lives.
When Jeanie joined us for special events and holidays my two boys always asked one thing, "Is she bringing her chocolate pie?"
Jeanie enjoyed hunting, especially white-tailed deer, and all activities outdoors. She was very accomplished at bass fishing. Jeanie and I enjoyed many hours fishing in ranch stock tanks. Her stringer would always be full and then she would come borrow mine.
Immediate Family only private services will be conducted by Hurley Funeral Homes. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First United Methodist Church, 302 Center St, Cotulla, TX 78014, 830-879-4170.
