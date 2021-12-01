Everest Frank Pawlik, 89, of Castroville passed away Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. Everest was born to Anton and Tillie Burda Pawlik in George West in January, 1932. He lived in George West for 84 years at which time he moved to Castroville to be close to his son.
In 1954, he married Mary Ann Lovel whom he met while attending Texas A & I Kingsville where he majored in AgEd. After doing his student teaching in La Grange, he decided teaching high school was not what he wanted to do. He went to the draft board and asked them to draft him so he could fulfill his service obligation. After spending two years in the army in North Carolina, he and Mary Ann moved back to George West.
Everest is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; son, Phil (Karen); brothers, James (Janet), Robert; and a sister, Georgia Morris; and sister-in-law Patsy Pawlik. He is preceded in death by daughter, Kimberly; sisters, Margaret Brown (Henry), Valeria Parrish (Lowell), Joyce Russell (Jerry); brothers, Daniel (Evelin) and Edward; and brother-in-law Nelson Morris.
Everest’s great interest was agriculture, especially the cattle industry. He always said he raised cattle from “conception to consumption” because he had a small feedlot for many years. He and Tommy Gregorcyk were partners in P and G Farm Supply for over 20 years. He truly enjoyed servicing farmers and ranchers all over the county. He was always happy to discuss new agricultural endeavors. Everest also served on the board of Coastal Bend Production Credit Association for many years. In 2019, he was awarded the Texas Farm Bureau Pioneer Award in honor of pioneering leadership and exceptional service to Texas Farm Bureau and agriculture.
Everest was a life-long member of St. George Catholic Church. He was also a staunch Republican who, with his wife Mary Ann and Mr. Walter Lamm, started the Live Oak County Republican Party.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to Everest’s long-term caregiver, Mina Mathews, and the members of Alamo Hospice. In lieu of flowers, one is encouraged to give to one’s favorite charity.
Funeral services will be held in George West at St. George Catholic Church: Friday, Dec. 17, visitation (5:00 to 6:30 p.m.), Rosary (6:30) p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 18, funeral Mass (10:00 a.m.), Burial (11:00 a.m.) at St George Catholic Cemetery.