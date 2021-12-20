Evila “Billie” Perez, 74, of Twentynine Palms, California, entered into the presence of the Lord on Monday, November 29, 2021, surrounded by her family. Billie, the eldest of ten children, was born on July 3, 1947, to Enrique and Elvira Garcia in Three Rivers, Texas. Summers were spent with the family working in the strawberry fields in Stillwater, Minnesota. Three Rivers is where Billie met her best friend, Celia Ruiz. At the age of 16, Billie relocated to Corpus Christi, Texas, to attend Roy Miller High School. Here she met her high school sweetheart and lifelong love, Al Perez. The two married on November 16, 1968, in Three Rivers. Al’s 21-year military career took the two coast to coast, from California to Kansas City, Missouri, to Quantico, Virginia, back to California. In 1977, they made a permanent home in Twentynine Palms.
Billie and Al were blessed with six children. In 1988 Billie began working at the dining facility aboard MCAGCC, where she spent the next 25 years until retirement. Most recently, Billie was an integral part of the Twentynine Palms Community Lighthouse, AGLOW International. Her strong love for the Lord made it easy for her to serve as president for the last four years. Scrabble and monthly movie dates down the hill with Al were favorite pastimes. According to Al, Billie was the epitome of Proverbs chapter 31, Verses 28-31. Billie was active in the selection of songs and prayer time with the ladies of the church, Companerismo de Creyentes en Cristo. Always the motherly figure, Billie loved teaching Sunday School, and in return the children loved Miss Billie. Billie’s life was full of laughter, joy and blessings.
Billie is survived by husband of 53 years, Albert; sons, Cruz Perez, Miguel (Susie) Perez, Raul Perez and Juan Perez; daughter, Dora (Jerry) Raya; daughter-in-law, Shawnee Perez; nine grandchildren, Alyssa Rene Brainerd, Aspen Kaye Perez, Joey Raya, Chance Perez, Alexis-Raya Wiggins, Presley Perez, Katia Perez, Iyana Perez and Elias Perez; two great grandchildren, Brooklyn Smith and Amariah Elliott; siblings, Eddie Garcia, Elias Garcia, Rosie Garcia and Linda Lopez; several nieces, nephews and friends. Billie will also be missed by Diesel the Dog.
Billie is preceded in death by her parents, Enrique and Elvira; first born, Albert L. Perez Jr.; siblings, Enrique Garcia Jr, Efrain Garcia, Joe Garcia, Estrella Garcia and Annie Baer.
A celebration of life is to be held Saturday, January 8, 2022, 1:00 pm at Little Church of the Desert in Twentynine Palms. reception to follow in the community hall at Little Church of the Desert. Billie will be laid to rest at Twentynine Palms Public Cemetery.
Al and his family express their gratitude for all of the support from friends and family, East to West, and from North to South.
“This is the day that the Lord has made, let us rejoice, and be glad in it.” (Psalm 118:24)