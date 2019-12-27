Ewell James “EJ” Rhodes, 85, of George West, died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at his home following an extended illness.
Mr. Rhodes was born Oct. 4, 1934, in Camden, Arkansas, to Ewell and Pearl James. He served in the U.S. Navy Reserves and worked as a foreman for Reynolds Metals. He was an active member of the First Baptist Church in George West.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Wanda Farenthold.
Survivors include his wife, Emma Elizabeth “Betty” Rhodes of George West; three children, Barbara Rhodes, Janis Rhodes of George West and Steven Rhodes of Center Point; a brother, Joe Rhodes of Merkel; a sister, Sharon Yarnell of Austin; seven grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at the First Baptist Church in George West Saturday, Jan. 4, at 10:30 a.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Three Rivers.
