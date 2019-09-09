Felipe R. Hasette, 78, died peacefully Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at his home in George West.
Mr. Hasette was born Aug. 11, 1941, in Calliham to Pedro and Antonia (Rodriguez) Hasette. He was a resident of George West for 50 years and retired from Katzfey Grain Elevators after working there numerous years. He was a member of St. George Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and one sister.
Survivors include his ex-wife, Nora Hassette Chapa of George West; three daughters, Priscilla Hasette (Manuel Gonzales) and Lisa Hasette-Garcia (Arturo Garcia Jr.), both of George West, and Georgette Hasette (Alejandro) Garza of Alice; 10 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at Galloway & Sons George West Chapel with a rosary recited that evening at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at St. George Catholic Church with Father Romeo Salinas officiating. Burial will follow in the George West Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Philip Hasette, Raymond Hasette, Alejandro Garza Jr., Joel Hasette, Troy Gonzales and Willie Martinez Jr.
Honorary pallbearers will be John Chapa, Antonio Cuevas III, Jimmy Hasette and Arturo Garcia Jr.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home
