Felton Cox was born in Clegg, Texas, on July 24, 1940, and was a longtime resident of Kingsville. He passed on January 17, 2021. He is survived by wife Carolyn and many loving children and grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at the pavilion at Greenvine Baptist Church on Friday, January 22, 2021, at 2pm followed by graveside services at Mount Zion Cemetery. For the full obituary, please visit the funeral home website www.MemorialOaksChapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.