Florinda Lane, 83, died Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at her residence following an extended illness.
Mrs. Lane was born Sept. 29, 1935, in George West to Eliaro and Tomasa (Casas) Gonzalez. She was a devoted member of St. George Catholic Church and the American GI Forum. She loved the holidays especially decorating for Christmas, cooking for family and friends, and playing bingo.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ernesto; a daughter, Gloria Lane; and a sister; Cruz Perez.
Survivors include three sons, Rocky Lane Sr., Juan (Delia) Lane and Jesse (Estella) Lane, all of George West; a daughter, Loude (Domingo) Leal of Austin; a nephew, Toby Perez; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at Roberson Funeral Home chapel in Three Rivers, followed at 5:30 p.m. at the St. George Catholic Church in George West with a rosary to be recited there that evening at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at the St. George Catholic Church. Burial will follow at George West Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Randy Leal, Johnny Darling, Rocky Lane Jr., Christopher Guerrero, Lee Leal and Abel Gamez.
Honorary pallbearers will be Mary Margaret Diaz, Adelita Berlanga, Dustin Niembro, Linda Lopez, Marcus Lane and Rodney Kelley.
Arrangements are entrusted to Roberson Funeral Home, Three Rivers.
