Frances Amador Lerma, 75 years old of Port Lavaca, went to be with the Lord May 2, 2023. She was born. September 11, 1947, to the late Amado Amador and Guadalupe Loya Amador in Coleman, Texas.
Family and friends will gather for visitation Thursday, May 11th from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. with a rosary to be recited at 7 p.m. at Grace Funeral Chapel, 1604 W. Austin St,. Port Lavaca, TX. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, May 12th at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church, 415 W. Austin St, Port Lavaca, TX.
Frances leaves behind to cherish her memories her loving husband of 56 years, Jimmy Lerma; children, Wayne (Lisa) Lerma, Brian Lerma and Samantha (Carlos Hernandez) Lerma; grandchildren, Ben (Jordan) Ramirez, Michael (Destiny) Lerma, Matthew Lerma and Henry Lerma; great grandchildren, Gabriella Hernandez, Julia Ramirez, Olivia Ramirez, Violet Lerma and Rose Lerma; siblings, Amado “Mayo” (Blase) Amador, Rose Amador and Johnny Amador, along with a host of many other family and friends.
Frances was preceded in death by her parents, Amado Amador and Guadalupe Loya Amador; sister, Antonita Amador and sister-in-law, Rosa Reyes Amador.
Frances was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and friend. She was a long-time parishioner of Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic church in Port Lavaca, Texas. Frances was known for being a woman of faith and loving and taking care of her family. She was the best family cook, and every meal she made was delicious especially the tortillas. Frances’s hobbies included looking for deals at garage sales, going to the beach, dancing to country music, shopping, watching Pat Sajak on Wheel of Fortune and watching a good game of baseball when the Astros played. Frances is going to be greatly missed.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Chapel, Port Lavaca, 361-552-1705.