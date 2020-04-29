Francisca (Perez) Rodriguez, 93, of George West, was called home to be with our Heavenly Father on Friday, April 24, 2020.
Mrs. Rodriguez was born February 26, 1927, in Bee County to Encarnacion Perez and Manuelita (Saenz) Perez. She married Juaquin Rodriguez Sr. in George West on August 29, 1953. She was a homemaker and faithful member of Iglesia de Cristo. She enjoyed watering her plants, visiting with friends and family and singing hymnal songs.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 51 years, Juaquin Rodriguez Sr., who passed December 14, 2004; and a granddaughter, Amanda Mae Rodriguez Cavallin.
Survivors include a daughter, Maria Guerrero of George West; a son, Joaquin (Rebecca) Rodriguez Jr. of Three Rivers; four grandchildren, Shari Guerrero of George West, Felicia (Luis) Padin of Victoria and Jose Rodriguez and Michael (Jaki) Rodriguez, both of Beeville; nine great-grandchildren, Liliana and Mari Sanchez, Elle and Bruno Rodriguez, Montana, June, Isabelle, Kammy and Xavier Rodriguez; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
A graveside service was conducted at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 30, at the George West Cemetery with Brother Braulio Carvajal Jr. officiating.
