Franklin Swaim passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at the age of 89. He was born in Christine on Oct. 13, 1931, to Rodney Wilbur Swaim and Willie (Campbell) Swaim.
He is survived by his sons, Wes Swaim and wife Sue, Wade Swaim and wife Cathy, and Michael Swaim and wife Sandra; sisters, Ann Pinion and husband Larry and Minerva McCelvey; grandchildren, Jess Swaim and wife Rachel, Jamie Moore, Case Swaim and wife Debra, Wacey Swaim and wife Amanda, Nelson Swaim, Bailey Meyer and husband Travis, Carley Swaim, and Lindy Vickers and husband Wesley; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Franklin was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Dean Swaim; his parents, Rodney and Willie Swaim; and his brother, Rodney Swaim.
A visitation was held on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at Hurley Funeral Home, located at 118 W. Oaklawn Road, Pleasanton, starting at 9 a.m. till 11 a.m., with a funeral service starting at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment followed at San Miguel Cemetery in Cross.
Serving as pallbearers for Franklin’s service were Jess Swaim, Case Swaim, Travis Meyer, Wesley Vickers, Wacey Swaim,and Nelson Swaim.
Honorary pallbearers were Bailey Swaim Meyer, Carly Swaim, Lindy Swaim Vickers, Jamie Swaim, Ralph Henry and Ralph Edwards.