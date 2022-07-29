Fred Adolph Heyn of Sweeny, Texas, age 92, passed away peacefully into heaven, Monday, July 18, 2022, due to complications from a stroke. He was under nursing care in Bay City and was surrounded by family at the time of his death. Fred was third of fourteen children, born in Pine City, Minnesota, to the late Fred and Amelia Heyn.
Fred served in the United States Air Force as an airline mechanic/instructor, from 1950 to 1954, which is what brought him to Texas from Minnesota. Fred graduated with a BBA in 1956, from Southwest Texas State University. He married Bernardene in 1955 and they eventually moved to Sweeny, where they raised three wonderful children.
Fred was employed at Phillips 66 Refinery for 36 years and held many positions including, supervisor in Electrical Maintenance and Training Director. Fred accepted Jesus and was a long-time member of the First Baptist Church of Old Ocean where he was active teaching Sunday School for many years.
His hobbies and interests included gardening, hunting, fishing, travel, music, photography; he was a lifelong learner and taught himself piano, accordion and harmonica. Hardworking and conservative, he loved Jesus, his family, coffee, chocolate anything, and El Zarape in Bay City. Always quick with a joke or a song, he will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Fred is survived by his wife Bernardene; children: Kara Jones (Markham), Kurt Heyn (Dixie Carr-Heyn), and Karla Noorlag (Rick); grandchildren: Molly Noorlag-Hu (Gordon), and Daniel Noorlag, siblings: John Heyn (Mary), Lois Schlamp, Kay Watson, Mike Heyn (Jane), Amelia “Eileen” Carroll, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by parents Fred & Amelia Heyn, siblings: Virginia Macumber, Susan Johnson, Theodore Heyn, Robert Heyn, Gerald Heyn, and Louis Heyn, and several nieces and nephews.
A special thank you to Eva Thompson and those at Colonial House and Angels Hospice for their care and kindness.
A celebration of life will be held Friday, July 29, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at C. T. Baker & Sons Funeral Home, 634 S. Columbia Dr., West Columbia, Texas, with Pastor Rick DuBroc officiating. The family will welcome friends, family, and loved ones from 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. prior to the service. A family service and interment will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at White Creek Cemetery in South Texas, with Pastor Weldon Harris officiating.
Pallbearers at White Creek service will be John Heyn, Kurt Heyn, Rick Noorlag, Daniel Noorlag, Gordon Hu, Markham Jones, Randy Branstetter with honorary pallbearer Scott Morin.
The family requests memorial contributions be made to Salvation Army or Texas Port Ministries in Freeport at https://texasportministry.org/ .