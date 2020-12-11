Fred James Malone, Sr., age 87, passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in Jourdanton, Texas. He was born on December 12, 1932, in Whitsett, Texas, to V. K. “Viggo” Malone and Felicia (Pullin) Malone.
Fred is survived by his sons Fred Malone, Jr., and Charles Patrick Malone and wife Joy Russell Malone; daughter Fredna Jane “Sissy” Richter and husband Darrell Richter; grandchildren, Jayci Lee Selander and husband Mike Selander, Coby Patrick Malone and wife Kailee Malone, Saundra Elyse Malone and Fred “Trey” Malone III; and great-grandchildren Kinlee Malone, Cayden Malone, Tilden Selander, Quinn Selander, Hadlee Berthold, Boon Berthold and Kincaid Richter.
He is preceded in death by his parents, V. K. “Viggo” and Felicia Malone; wife, Ima Lois Malone; and brothers Howard Ray Malone and Koehler Malone.
A graveside service for Fred will be on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, starting at 1:00 pm, at Pleasant Hill Cemetery.
Due to the new Executive Order from Governor Abbott, we are asking that everyone wear a mask during the visitation and burial.
Hurley Funeral Home
