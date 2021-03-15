Geraldine “Gerry” Louise Bourg Zamzow passed away peacefully surrounded by family and joined her Heavenly Father on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at the age of 59.
Gerry was born August 31, 1961, in Thibodaux, Louisiana, to James and Louise Bourg. She lived in Raceland, Louisiana, with her parents and 4 siblings, Barbara, Linda, Connie and Jimmy, until she was 5 years old. They moved to Cottonport, Louisiana, where she attended Saint Mary’s Catholic School through junior high. When she was a freshman, the family moved to Three Rivers, Texas, and she graduated from Three Rivers High School in 1979. While in Three Rivers, Gerry met the love of her life, Donny Gene Zamzow, and they were married December 22, 1978. They have two children, Jeremy Hubert Zamzow and Jacob Wade Zamzow, and raised their family on their farm in Ray Point, Texas. Gerry worked for Pawlik Water Well services for 20 years as the office manager and retired in 2016.
Gerry was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother and “Oma”. She enjoyed playing dominoes, hunting and fishing with Donny, cooking, eating crawfish with her “special sauce”, playing with her grandchildren, and visiting with family. She and Donny spent many vacations traveling the United States on road trips where they enjoyed seeing the sights and spending time outdoors. She was a Christian woman with a strong faith and was an active member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Three Rivers, Texas. Gerry was known for her beaming smile, warm hugs, faithfulness, love of her family and open arms to anyone that met her.
Gerry is preceded in death by her father, James Hubert Bourg; and her baby brother, Larry Jacob Bourg.
Gerry is lovingly remembered by her husband of 41 years, Donny Zamzow of Three Rivers, Texas; her son, Jeremy Zamzow and wife Julie of East Bernard, Texas; her son, Jacob Zamzow and wife Elizabeth of Annapolis, Maryland; her grandchildren, Anya, Jack, Xander, Joslyn, Jameson and Judson; mother, Louise Doyle of George West, Texas; sister, Barbara Moffett LoSoya and husband Daniel of Bandera, Texas; sister, Linda Kingdon and husband Fred of Fairmount, North Dakota; sister, Connie Slater and husband Dave of Waco, Texas; brother, Jimmy Bourg and wife Lhen of Bandera, Texas; and several brothers-in law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family would like to express a special thank you to Gerry’s loving and devoted caregivers Yanet Tapia and Maria Calles, Gerry’s hospice nurses Paris Tate and Gabriella Perez with American Medical Hospice, and Gerry’s wonderful neurologist Dr. Ankit Patel, MD.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 15, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Three Rivers followed by a prayer service at 7 o’clock.
The funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 16, at Our Savior Lutheran Church followed by burial at the Ray Point Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Our Savior Lutheran Church in Three Rivers, Texas.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home