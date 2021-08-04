Gilberto “Gilly” DeLuna Perez Jr., 74, died Wednesday, July 28, 2021.
Gilly was born Nov. 8, 1946 in Three Rivers to Gilberto G. Perez Sr. and Juanita (DeLuna) Perez. He served in the U.S. Army and retired from Army Depot.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Olga D. (Perez) Herrera and Lucy D. Perez; and a brother, Adolf D. Perez.
Survivors include his siblings, Joe D. Perez, Dolores D. (Perez) Huerta, Hilda D. (Perez) Saldivar, Mary Mina D. (Perez) DeLeon, Sandra D. (Perez) Fitter, Alex D. Perez and Johnny D. Perez; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation and a Rosary were held Sunday, August 1, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home in Three Rivers. The funeral Mass was celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, August 2, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with burial at the Three Rivers Cemetery.