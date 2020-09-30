Gilberto R. Garza, 85, born August 7, 1935, pharmacist and owner of the former White Cross Pharmacy, passed quietly into his Lord’s hands on September 18, 2020.
A loyal son, brother and uncle, Gilbert devoted his life caring for family, work, and his beloved community.
A proud U. of Tex. graduate, he was one of a small group of local entrepreneurs who founded the First Community Bank which was originally chartered as First National Bank of San Benito and opened its’ doors there in October 1979. Gilbert was proud of his 30 plus years’ association and position.
Before retiring as a certified pharmacist and honored by the State Pharmaceutical Board for over 50 years, Gilbert also served his community as President of the International Good Neighbor Club, Board Chairman of the SB Housing Authority, Presidents of the local Rotary Club, and San Benito Chamber of Commerce.
Preceding him in death were his beloved parents Leopoldo and Guadalupe Garza of George West, TX, his loving siblings, Frank Garza, Pablo Garza, and Mary Garza Bernal.
Visitation was held on Sunday, September 27, 2020, from 5 p.m. till 9:00 p.m. with a rosary at 7:00 p.m., at Thomae-Garza Funeral Home. Visitation resumed Monday morning at 8:00 a.m. and a chapel service was held at 10:00 a.m. with burial followed at Mont Meta Memorial Park.
Due to current COVID restrictions, this establishment followed the 25% occupancy limit and all persons instituted social distancing of a minimum space of 6 feet apart. All individuals must wear face coverings or masks. You may sign the online guestbook, light a remembrance candle, or send words of comfort to the family of Gilberto R. Garza at: www.thomaegarza.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Thomae-Garza Funeral Directors and Crematorium, 395 S. Sam Houston, San Benito, Texas, (956) 399-1331.
