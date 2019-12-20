Mrs. Gloria Avant Wheeler, age 87, of Tilden, passed away December 19, 2019. She was born May 25, 1932, in Dilley Texas, the daughter of the late Forrest James and Eula May Avant.
Gloria is also preceded in death by her husband of 28 years, Charles Lee Wheeler and her sister, Florrie A. Massey.
She was a follower of Jesus who was a loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother. She enjoyed helping those less fortunate and spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends (she never met a stranger).
Gloria is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Katie Wheeler Leon (Art), of Ft. Worth; and two sons and daughters-in-law, Clifton Charles Wheeler (Rhonda) of Boerne, and Forrest Wheeler (Cindy), of Fredericksburg; eight grandchildren - Tyler Leon (Ashley), Whitney Williams (Caleb), Trent Leon (Jessica), Taylor Coutu (Brandon), Charlie Wheeler, Lyndy Stokes (Colin), Mallory Tate (Taylor) and Alyssa Wheeler; 13 great-grandchildren- Farrah, Cannon, Coen, and Haven Williams, Annabelle, Charles, and Graham Leon, Jackson, Georgia Kate, and Penny Rose Coutu, Townes and Rivers Leon and Corlee Wrea Stokes, with two on the way; and one brother, James Ross Avant of Dilley. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her. At her request, a small family and friend’s grave-side memorial will be held at Hill Top Cemetery in Tilden where she will be laid to rest beside her Husband.
In lieu of flowers, please do something to help someone in need. For anyone wishing to leave condolences for the family, share memories or sign the online guestbook you may do so at www.hurleyfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.