Gloria Lane, 62, died on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at Christus Spohn Hospital Beeville following a sudden illness.
Ms. Lane was born June 18, 1957, in George West to Ernesto and Florinda (Gonzalez) Lane. She was a jailer and cook for the Live Oak County Criminal Justice system in George West and was also a caregiver to her mother.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ernesto Lane; and an uncle, Cruz Perez.
Survivors include her mother, Florinda Lane of George West; three brothers, Jesse (Estella) Lane, Rocky Lane Sr. and Juan (Delia) Lane, all of George West; a sister, Loude (Domingo) Leal of Austin; a cousin; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, Aug. 6, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Roberson Funeral Home in Three Rivers with a rosary recited at St. George Catholic Church in George West that evening at 7 o’clock.
The funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 7 at St. George Catholic Church in George West. Burial will follow in the George West Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Randy Leal, Rocky Lane Jr., Leonard Lane, Rodney Kelley, Abel Gamez and Dustin Niembro.
Honorary pallbearers will be Toby Perez, Christopher Guerrero and Lee Leal.
Arrangements are entrusted to Roberson Funeral Home, Three Rivers.
