Goldie Elnora (Alston) Holland went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at the age of 92.
Goldie was born June 8, 1928, in Kittie West, Texas, to James Alton Alston and Gladys Marie (Malone) Alston. She attended and graduated from George West High School and was a faithful and active parishioner of St. George Catholic Church. Shortly after her marriage to Robert R. Holland on January 24, 1948, in George West, the couple resided in their McMullen County Ranch in Tilden, then moved to George West and Pleasanton before returning to Live Oak County in 2016.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Gladys Alston; husband, Robert R. Holland; siblings, Carolyn Bremer, Laverne Beyer, Hershall Alston, Charles Alston, Myra Jane McCrary and three infant siblings; and two grandchildren, Ty Murray Lawrence and Cody Nelson Lawrence.
Left behind to cherish fond memories of their loved one include her son, Bill (Lana) Holland of George West; three daughters, Sherry (Michael) Appell of George West, Debbie (Boyd) Grimshaw of Pleasanton and Melody (Donny) Lawrence of Jourdanton; eight grandchildren, Todd Dougherty, Scott Dougherty, Cuatro Holland, Marlana Holland Mauer, Kaitlyn Grimshaw Verette, Murray Grimshaw, Dee Lawrence and Scott Lawrence; 11 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Norman (Lynda) Alston of Swinney.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 26, at St. George Catholic Church in George West with a rosary to be recited at 6 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 27, at St. George Catholic Church with Father Romeo Salinas officiating. Burial will follow in the Gussettville Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Todd Dougherty, Cuatro Holland, Dee Lawrence, Nate Mauer, Josh Verette and Murray Grimshaw.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home