Grace Geraldine “Jerry” (Gaddis) Williams of George West, Texas, passed away Monday, December 21, 2020, at Christus Spohn Hospital-Beeville. She was 85.
Jerry was born March 10, 1935 in George West to O.K Gaddis and Julia (Johnston) Gaddis. She married Willard P. Williams Jr. in George West on December 10, 1953. She was a devoted housewife as well as faithful member of St. George Catholic Church and served as a certified public accountant and auditor in Live Oak and McMullen counties.
She was preceded in death by her parents, O.K. and Julia Gaddis; her husband, Willard Percy Williams Jr. who passed away January 24, 1990; a daughter, Mary Karlene Williams; and half-brother, William Terry “Bill” Gaddis.
Survivors include a daughter, Claudia Jean (Joe) Matkin of Boerne; two sons, Willard Thomas “Tommy” Williams of George West and James “Rusty” (Diane) Williams of George West; nine grandchildren, Sara Watson, Anna Sing, Malcom Williams, David Williams, Monica Poole, Justin Williams, Mitchell Williams, Marlin Williams and Bruce Williams; great-grandchildren, Sydney Williams, Thomas Williams, Max Williams, Oren Williams, Noah Williams, Katarina “Kaja” Williams, Ivana Williams, Leanora Williams, Henry Poole, Karlene Poole, Charley Williams, Kade Williams, Calla Watson, Clay Watson, Wyatt Sing and Caleb Sing; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Rosary will be recited at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 23, at Galloway & Sons Chapel in George West with visitation from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, December 24, at St. George Catholic Church with Father Romeo Salinas officiating. Burial will follow in the Gussettville Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Mitchell Williams, Marlin Williams, Bruce Williams, David Williams, Justin Williams and Cody Poole.
Honorary pallbearer will be Lynn Whitaker.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home
