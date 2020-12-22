Grady West Kimball passed peacefully from this life into everlasting life on November 15, 2020, at the age of 85 in Lewisville, TX. He was born December 8, 1934, in Three Rivers, TX and was preceded in death by his wife Mary Ann (Murray) Kimball this past August. He is survived by his daughter, Carie Kimball Williams and her husband David.
Grady loved the Lord and as a member of Northway Baptist and later a burgeoning Prestonwood Baptist he enjoyed working in the bus ministry as well as the singles ministry.
After graduating from Three Rivers High School, he joined the Marines and served as a Sergeant during the Korean War.
He was a true entrepreneur. He and his company were always on the cutting edge of technology in the computer video industry partnering with some of the largest companies in the United States.
Gradyalso earned his pilot’s license for fixed wing planes as well as helicopters.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions a celebration of Grady’s life will be held at a later date. If you would like to make a donation in Grady’s memory, the family suggests the Alzheimer’s Association. To do so, go to act.alz.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.