Our beloved son, father and husband, Guadalupe C. Gonzales, Jr. of Three Rivers, Texas, was called to his eternal resting place on Sunday, March 27, 2022.
Lupe, as he was lovingly known, was born Feb. 13, 1958 in Kenedy to Oralia (Cruz) Gonzales and Guadalupe Gonzales Sr. He was a 1977 graduate of Three Rivers High School and continued his education at Coastal Bend College with his degree in Diesel Mechanics. He married Sandra Aguirre on Oct. 4, 1984 in Three Rivers and was of the Catholic faith. He was employed with Three Rivers Refinery shortly after college which later became Diamond Shamrock then Valero Refinery. He retired from Valero Refinery after 35 years of dedication and hard work. He was also a member of the National Rifle Association and had a nice collection of guns and enjoyed spending time in his reloading room. Lupe was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting and barbecuing but his favorite pastime was hanging out with his family and friends as well as participating in cookoffs and turkey shoots. After retirement, you could always find him at Sowell’s or Live Oak Restaurant having his morning coffee and a breakfast taco. He was a jokester and always had some words of wisdom to pass on.
Lupe was preceded in death by his father, Guadalupe Gonzales Sr.; and a sister, San Juanita “Janie” G. Sepeda.
Left behind to cherish fond memories include his mother, Oralia C. Gonzales; his wife of 37 years, Sandra (Aguirre) Gonzales; his children, Ana Lashae Ramirez, Adriana “Andy” (Bradley Lindsley) Gonzales and Guadalupe “LJ” (Angel) Gonzales III; a brother, Genaro (Debbie) Gonzales; sisters, Rosa Morin, Celia (Rudy) Garcia and Terry (Raymond) Rios; grandchildren, Diego Gonzales, Rowely Gonzales, Trae Gonzales and Sebastian Salinas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 31, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home in Three Rivers with a Rosary to be recited at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, April 1, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Mission in Pawnee with Father Ryszard Zielinski officiating followed by burial at the Pawnee Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Raymond Rios Sr., Raymond Rios Jr., Rudy Garcia Jr., Lucas Escamilla, Lucio Morin, Eric Morin, Bradley Lindsley and Juan Carrillo.
Honorary pallbearers will be Diego, Rowely and Trae Gonzales.
Arrangements entrusted to Galloway & Sons Funeral Home