Guadalupe (Casas) Zuniga, loving mother, grandmother and friend, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home in George West, Texas on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at the age of 85.
Guadalupe was born October 2, 1934 in George West to Andres Casas and Juana (Cuevas) Casas. She married Eugenio Zuniga in 1949. They celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in 2014. She was a faithful member of St. George Catholic Church and never missed a Dallas Cowboys football game.
Guadalupe was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Eugenio Zuniga, who passed October 26, 2014; and three brothers, Adan Casas, Juan Casas, Ramon Casas and Margarito Casas.
Survivors include her children, Eugenio Zuniga Jr. Guillermo (Lala) Zuniga, Delia Cervantes, Ramon (Mary Lou) Zuniga, Sylvia (Lorenzo) Garcia, Joe (Catalina) Zuniga, Martin (Norma) Zuniga, Linda (Porfirio) Sanchez and Benny (Erica) Cantu; sisters, Eva Davidson, Adelina Gutierrez, Andrea Guerrero, Victoria Moreno and Eladia Lopez; a brother, Joe Casas; 50 grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, August 31, at Galloway & Sons Chapel in George West with a rosary recited at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, September 1, at St. George Catholic Church with Father Romeo Salinas officiating. Burial will follow in the George West Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Moses Garcia, Anthony Cantu Jr., Michael Cantu, Freddy Diaz, Miguel Flores, Ismo Cantu, Jose Gonzales and Lucas Diaz.
Honorary pallbearers will be Xavier Sanchez, Eli Cantu, Ramon Zuniga Jr. and Lorenzo Garcia Jr.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home
