Guadalupe R. Martinez, age 84, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, May 27, 2021, with family at her side. She was born on January 8, 1937, in Whitsett, Texas, to Galdino and Lucia (Lujano) Ruiz. She married Adan G. Martinez on July 12, 1959, and they raised their four children and worked at their business of Martinez AC – Heating of George West.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Adan G. Martinez, 1 sister Carmen Ruiz and 2 brothers Galdino Ruiz Jr. and Angel R. Ruiz.
Survivors include her four children, Hector R. Martinez and Christine Hooper of George West, Raymond Martinez of George West, Ida Ann (Robert) Flores of George West and David Martinez of San Antonio. Lupe’s siblings are Roberto Ruiz; Leonor Ruiz; Salvador Ruiz; Jesse Ruiz and Miguel Ruiz, all of Three Rivers.
She was blessed with 4 grandsons and 7 granddaughters and had 23 great-grandchildren.
Visitation and rosary:
Visitation will be Friday, May 28, 2021, and will begin at 6 PM with rosary to be recited at 7 PM at the St. George Catholic Church in George West. Rosary recited by Father Romeo Salinas.
Funeral Mass will be Saturday, May 29, 2021, at 9:30 AM at the St. George Catholic Church in George West. Father Romeo Salinas will be officiating the Mass.
Burial will follow the service at the St. George Catholic Cemetery in George West. Pallbearers will be Robert Ruiz, Jr., Jimmy Ruiz, Adan Flores, Alejandro Flores, R.J. Flores, Jesse Dominguez, Marcus Dominguez, Gable Martinez and Johnny Berlanga.
Services entrusted to Roberson Funeral Home, Three Rivers