Harlan “Nelson” Morris was born on August 18, 1934, in Three Rivers, Texas. After a short battle with cancer, he passed on April 19, 2021, in Spring, Texas, at the age of 86.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Robert “Ross” Morris (deceased 1992) and Bertha Beatrice Pullin Morris (deceased 1998) both of Sandia, Texas, as well as his son Harlan Ross Morris (deceased 1982).
His early years saw Nelson in Three Rivers, Texas. A favorite pastime was listening to his grandfather, Pony Morris tell stories of Pony’s days serving as a deputy of the Texas Rangers as he tangled with cattle rustlers and his attempts at wildcat drilling in South Texas. As an only child, Nelson was particularly close to his four first cousins. He is a 1952 graduate of George West High School, George West, Texas. Nelson fondly remembers playing football.
Harlan married his high school sweetheart Georgia May Pawlik Morris on July 10th, 1954. (Married 66 years). Nelson and Georgia then had three children: Sharon Kay Morris Allenson married to Stephan John Allenson of Clear Brook, Virginia, Deborah Anne Morris Lansford of Tomball, Texas, Harlan Ross Morris (deceased 1982).
He had four Grandchildren: Tammy Lanette Lansford, of The Woodlands, Texas, Melinda Kay Lansford Smith and Spouse David Smith, of Anna, Texas, Sara Ashley Allenson Corle and Spouse Ryan Corle of Vienna, Virginia, Stephanie Kay Allenson and Spouse Mathew Landry of Bergen, Norway.
Harlan also had four great-grandchildren: Taylor Grant Smith, Addison “Addie” Smith, Georgiana “Annie” Corle, Charles “Charlie” Corle.
Nelson and Georgia spent the early years of their marriage in frequent moves following land rigs. Wanting a more settled life for their growing family, Nelson began working offshore as a roughneck and moved the family to George West, TX in 1963. Nelson worked for Coral Drilling Services which changed names a number of times, becoming Fluor Drilling, Odeco Drilling and Diamond Offshore. Nelson loved his work and his performance led to multiple promotions, eventually becoming a drilling superintendent which required a move to New Orleans, LA in 1983. Retiring in 1996, they returned to Texas settling briefly in Sandia then in 2000, came to Tomball. His final move was in 2018, to reside at the Village at Gleannloch Farms.
Nelson loved designing and building improvements both at work and home. He had a lifelong love of fishing, and gardening. Always a man of faith, Nelson found renewed spirituality when he joined The Roman Catholic Church in 2017 and participated in Prince of Peace Men’s ACTS.
The family requests donations to St. Anne Catholic Church in lieu of flowers.
St. Anne Catholic Church, 1111 S. Cherry Street Tomball, TX 77375