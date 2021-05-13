Harry John Schulz, Jr. of Three Rivers, Texas, also known as “Harry J,” passed away at the age of 77, on May 3, 2021 after a short battle with cancer.
He was born in San Antonio, TX on November 28, 1943 and was one of five children of Harold “Harry” John Schulz and Virginia Margaret Swett Schulz.
Harry J. is survived by his loving wife, Alicemary Gasper Schulz, whom he married on June 29, 1968. He is also survived by their son, Harry J. Schulz, III and his wife, Catherine A. Schulz; son, Brian C. Schulz and his wife, Aletha Schulz; son, Kevin M. Schulz and his wife, Molly A. Schulz; 7 grandsons; 6 granddaughters; and 1 great-grandson. Harry J. is likewise survived by his older sisters, Mary Schulz Johnson and Harriet Schulz Robinson; younger sisters, Betty Schulz Schadle and Peggy Schulz Saenz and her husband, Leo Saenz, Jr.; and numerous nephews and nieces.
Harry J. grew up in Three Rivers and graduated from Three Rivers High School, where he had been a member of the marching band (playing baritone) that was repeatedly recognized as one of the best in Texas. Thereafter, he went to college at St. Mary’s University in San Antonio, Texas, and majored in accounting. Upon attaining his bachelor’s degree, he attended St. Mary’s University Law School in San Antonio, Texas. Despite suffering from dyslexia, he graduated third in his law school class in 1969, and upon taking the bar exam, he received the highest score in the state for that test sitting. Harry J. then accepted a position at the Dallas County District Attorney’s office, where he quickly rose to become one of District Attorney Henry Wade’s most valued and trusted assistants. In 1978, he left Dallas and returned to Three Rivers, where he entered into the law firm of Schulz & Schulz with his father, Harry J. Schulz. The two continued to practice law together until 1999, when Harry J.’s father retired for health reasons. In 2008, Harry J. was joined at Schulz & Schulz by his eldest son and only other law partner, Harry J. Schulz, III.
Harry J. continued to actively practice law until shortly prior to his death and was widely recognized for his expertise in numerous legal areas, including oil and gas. Over the course of his career, he helped countless clients (often on a pro bono basis), and served as the City Attorney of Three Rivers, a town he truly loved and cherished. He was a member of the American Bar Association, the Texas Bar Association and repeatedly served as a member of the Grievance Committee for the Texas Bar Association. He was admitted to practice before numerous courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court.
Harry J. was a member of the Roman Catholic Church for all his life and remained an active member, in many capacities, of the Sacred Heart Parish in Three Rivers until his death. He was a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus and is well-remembered for calling bingo numbers during parish barbecues. Harry J. was also a member of Rotary International for several decades.
When Harry J. was not otherwise involved, he loved to take his wife to visit “doctors” in San Antonio – including “Doctors” Dillard’s and Macy’s. He and his wife also loved traveling the globe together, especially to Las Vegas. Harry J. loved being with his family and teaching his children and grandchildren at home and on the ranch, how to do and know those things that give good honest moral values and character to life.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Sacred Heart Church of Three Rivers at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, May 14, 2021 with burial to immediately follow at the Three Rivers Cemetery.
Family Visitation will be Thursday at 5:00 P.M. at the Galloway & Sons Funeral Home with Rosary Services to follow at the same location.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to do so, may make memorials to the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, the Ronald McDonald House, Alzheimer’s Association, and the American Diabetes Association.