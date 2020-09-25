Helen Guion of Fredericksburg, Texas passed away September 8, 2020. Helen was 87. She was born on June 20, 1933 in Moravia, Texas. Helen worked as a telephone operator in Corpus Christi for 33 years before retiring to George West to live on the Nueces River with her son in 1988. She lived there until 2003.
After the age of 70 she travelled to 44 states and with her son fished in 310 lakes, rivers and creeks throughout Texas. She is survived by her son Gary Guion of Fredericksburg and nephew, David Klapuch of Taft, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, and husband.
She was buried in Moravia on September 10, 2020.
