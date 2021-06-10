Henry Hugo Moser, 90, of Boerne, passed away on Saturday, May 29, 2021. Visitation was held from 6:00-8:00 PM on Monday, June 7, 2021 at Holt & Holt Funeral Home in Boerne, with a recitation of the Rosary at 7:00 PM. Funeral Mass was held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Boerne, with a reception to follow in room 151.
Henry was born on January 11, 1931 in Three Rivers, Texas to Henry and Monika Moser. He played football, baseball, and basketball at Three Rivers High School, participated in FFA, and graduated in 1948. His career started with Western Natural Gas, which was purchased by Sinclair, which then became ARCO Oil and Gas, which was bought out by British Petroleum Oil. He progressed from a truck driver in Texas to a Flow Measurement Supervisor on the North Slope Oil Fields of Alaska. He has four children from his marriage to his first wife, Jo Ann.
Henry was a hard-working man, a good provider for his family, and a loving and caring husband. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, cooking, canning, and gardening - invoking memories of green grape pie, homemade beer, and homemade sauerkraut. He was an avid reader with a special interest in Texas history, loved animals, and enjoyed telling stories about his many life adventures. He took great pride in his German heritage and still has many cousins in Germany.
Henry is survived by his wife, Caroline (Hughes) Moser (wife); his children, Janice Jeanette Moser, David Henry Moser, Catherine Marie Groves (Moser), and Paul Ray Moser; his grandchildren, Michael John Groves, Stephanie Marie Shehadeh (Groves), Melanie Nichole Weidner (Groves), Jamie Rae Moser, Monica Ann Green (Moser), Jonathan David Moser, Stephen Austin Moser; his great-grandchildren, Cameron Michael Groves, Blake Ryan Groves, Jude Shehadeh, Zachariah Shehadeh, Laith Shehadeh, Ameena Shehadeh, Abigail Isis Weidner, Caleb Declan Weidner, Nichole McKenzy Weidner, Josephine Alexis Weidner, Charlotte Morgan Weidner, and Braydon Green; and his nieces, Cyndi Laljer (Moser) and Dianna Livingston (Bernsen).
Henry was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Monika Moser; his siblings, James Moser, Anna Marie Bernsen (Moser), and Johnny Stephen Moser; and his first wife, Jo Ann Moser (Leggett).
The family would like to express their gratitude towards Rosann Rust and Chris Moehring.
Instead of floral remembrances, the family suggests that donations can be made to the American Cancer Society or The Humane Society or to honor Henry’s memory.
