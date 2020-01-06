Henry Murle Prather, 88, long time resident of Three Rivers, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020.
Mr. Prather was born Nov. 8, 1931, in Petronila to Nena Mae (Bennett) and Ned William Prather. He was an honorary member of the Texas Rangers. He was a carpenter and worked as a contractor and foreman for many years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of many years, Shirley Venesse; and a grandson.
Survivors include four sons, William Henry Prather, Gene Ray (Jeannie) Prather, Richard Murle Prather and Michael Lee Prather; two daughters, Nancy May Prather and Wendy Sue (Ernest) White; nine grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted Saturday, Jan. 11, at 1 p.m. at Three Rivers Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Three Rivers.
