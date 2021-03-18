Herminio “Dinky” Rodriguez was called home by our heavenly Father Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at the age of 50.
Dinky was born December 30, 1970, in Beeville, Texas, to Ismael Rodriguez and Irma Garcia. He was a 1989 graduate of Three Rivers High School and a parishioner of St. George Catholic Church. He resided in Germany the past 31 years and was employed across the border at the Brunssum Troop Store in The Netherlands. He enjoyed playing video games.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Raul and Virginia Garcia.
Survivors include his parents, Irma and Rodolfo Pena of George West; and a sister, Randi Michie of Maple Valley, Washington.
A rosary was recited at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, March 18, at St. George Catholic Church in George West. The funeral Mass was celebrated at 10 o’clock that morning with Father Romeo Salinas officiating. Burial followed at St. George Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Shayne Katzfey, Isaac Rodriguez, Steve Alaniz Sr., Christopher Alaniz, Erik Garcia and David Garza.
