Homer Ray Smith, 88, of Three Rivers, Texas, passed away on August 22, 2021. He is rejoicing with his loving wife of 59 years, Joyce Lamprecht Smith.
Homer was born in Three Rivers, Texas, on August 2, 1933, to John Elmer Smith and Delilah (Stroud) Smith. He was a devoted Christian and a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Three Rivers, Texas. He served on the church council at St. Peter’s Church in Bay City, Texas, and also at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Three Rivers, Texas.
He was a United States Army veteran and served in the Korean War. He was proud to serve his country. Homer worked for Texas Eastern Pipeline Company in Texas and offshore in Louisiana for over 36 years.
After living in Bay City, Texas, Lake Charles, Louisiana, Cuero, Texas, and Portland, Texas, he retired on November 1, 1991, and moved back to his hometown, Three Rivers, Texas. In 2013, he and Joyce moved to Ray Point, Texas.
Homer was a loving son, husband, dad, grandfather (Pop), uncle, and friend. He enjoyed spending time with all his family, hunting, working cattle and driving his tractor. He also enjoyed watching old western movies and loved to dance a jig or two. He never met a stranger and could put a smile on anyone’s face. He will always be remembered for his love of laughter, unique sense of humor, and his devotion to his family. He will be dearly missed.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Smith; parents, John and Delilah Smith; brothers, James Smith, Marvin Smith and Johnny Smith; and sisters, Geraldine Reynolds and Marilyn Witt.
He is survived by his three sons, Ray Smith of Three Rivers, Texas, David (Shanna) Smith of Olathe, Kansas, and Robert (Ginnie) Smith of Three Rivers, Texas; sisters, Nita (Sonny) Watson of Hobbs, New Mexico and Janie Ward of Buda, Texas; six grandsons, Justin (Veronica) Smith of Victoria, Texas, Josh (Taylor) Smith, Jason (Meagan) Smith and Jacob (Sarah) Smith, all of Moss Bluff, Louisiana, and Travis Smith and Matthew Smith, both of Three Rivers, Texas; seven great-grandsons; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 25, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home in Three Rivers, Texas with a prayer service at 7 o’clock.
The funeral service will be conducted at 10 am Thursday, August 26, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Three Rivers, Texas. Burial at Ray Point Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Justin Smith, Josh Smith, Jason Smith, Jacob Smith, Travis Smith, Matthew Smith, Charles Hahn Jr. and Marvin Smith Jr.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dylan Smith, Dawson Smith, Jehtt Smith, Lex Smith, Jonah Smith, Jude Smith and August Smith.
The family would like to send a special thank you to the George West Live Oak Nursing Center and to Exclusive Hospice for the care they provided to Homer.
