Honorable Samuel “Sammy” Garcia, age 56, of Three Rivers, Texas passed into the arms of the Lord on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at a hospital in San Antonio in the presence of his wife, sister, and family members following a courageous battle with cancer. Sammy had a life filled with joy. He was dearly loved by his family and touched the hearts of many wonderful friends, neighbors, and his medical support team.
Sammy was born on August 14, 1964 in Jourdanton, Texas to the late Antonio Heritage and Paula “Pauline” (Cruz) Garcia. He always strived to be a “friend to the friendless” and had a profound impact on all he met. Sammy graduated from Three Rivers High School of Three Rivers, Texas and remained a proud lifelong resident of the city he held so dear. He married the love of his life, Katherine Rose Carrillo, on September 14, 2002 and was blessed with three beautiful children and four angels in heaven.
He was the Mayor of Three Rivers, Texas for 6 years after serving as a city council member for over 20 years. He served as a peace officer for the Live Oak County Sheriff’s Department. He had a heart as big and proud as Texas and selflessly lived a life of service for any and all citizens of Live Oak County and beyond. He continuously made himself available to others as his mantra on public service was to be “Easy to find, Easy to talk to”.
As Mayor he was instrumental in implementing the following projects: Lake Intake Structure; instituting the first annual Big Bang Salsa Fest; advanced the HOME Grant to include the building of new homes for lower income families; upgrades to Kopplin Park including new restroom facilities and the restoration of Raypoint Bridge; petitioned and received funding from Texas State Agencies for the upcoming sidewalk connectivity project that will create a loop around the city; construction of a new wastewater plant; negotiating logistics for the construction of the new state-of-the art Valero Administration Building; negotiating the supplying of city water to outlying customers, as well as numerous street projects and other city improvements and negotiations.
Sammy was a beloved leader, family member, and friend who will always be remembered for his bright smile, sense of humor, kind heart, and selfless dedication to family, friends, and community. He was a devout member of St. George Catholic Church and member of the Knights of Columbus.
The Honorable Samuel “Sammy” Garcia departed this earthly life and now rests in peace. In January 2020, Sammy was able to experience Disneyland for his last vacation, the “Happiest Place on Earth” in Orlando, Florida with his family. He now resides in the happiest place with our Lord and Savior.
He was preceded in death by his father Antonio Heritage Garcia.
Samuel is survived and will be lovingly remembered by his wife Katherine Rose (Carrillo) Garcia, his three children Antonio Heritage Garcia II, Hannah Rose Garcia, and Samson Dominic Garcia of Three Rivers, Texas.
He will also forever be remembered by his mother Paula “Pauline” (Cruz) Garcia of Three Rivers, Texas; siblings Veronica(Garcia) Hernandez (Mark Anthony Hernandez) of Kyle, Texas; parents-in-laws Pedro “Pete” and Amalia Carrillo of San Antonio, TX, sister-in-law Dr. Laurie Yvette Carrillo of Houston, TX, and brother-in-law Richard Anthony Carrillo of Springfield, Missouri. Sammy will also be forever remembered by his three nieces and nephews (Jacqueline Faith Hernandez, Elijah Cross Hernandez, and Josephine Cherry Carrillo) along with extended family and dear friends who love and will miss him dearly.
Visitation will be Thursday, May 20, 2021 from 5-8 PM at the Live Oak Coliseum - with the itinerary as follows:
5 PM - Memorial Video
6 PM - Recognition will be bestowed from City, County, State and Federal officials.
7 PM - Rosary will be recited by Father Romeo Salinas of St. George Catholic Church
Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, May 21, 2021 at 10 AM at the St. George Catholic Church in George West, Texas.
Burial will follow service at the Three Rivers Cemetery.
Pallbearers: Jay Secrest, George Flores, Tommy House, Colton House, Warren Ploch, Arturo Cruz, Danny Garcia and Ramon Soliz.
Honorary Pallbearers: Tony Lerma, J.R. Rodriguez, Jason Zamora and David Garcia.
A pot-luck style meal will be at the Three Rivers Cafeteria after the committal.
Services entrusted to Roberson Funeral Home