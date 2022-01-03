Howard Buford Estep of Three Rivers, TX, gained his wings on January 1, 2022, at the age of 82.
Buford was born on July 13, 1939, to Richard Estep and Pearl Smith in Norman, Oklahoma. His infectious smile and laugh will live on forever. He leaves a huge hole in the hearts of his family and friends who were always entertained by his stories and hilarious sense of humor. He truly brought the life to the party.
Buford established his family business, HEFCO, in 1983 which is now owned and operated by his son, Buford Estep,Jr. His favorite pastime was spent with his son fishing and working at the family ranch. And if you ever attended a dance in Live Oak County or the surrounding area, you would find him front and center having the time of his life. He never met a stranger and was always sure to make you feel special. Aside from being a wonderful husband, father, son, brother and friend, his favorite title of all was being called Pop to his grandchildren, Kailey, Sean and Courtney Huff.
Buford was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Joy Krause and Tretie Ingram.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mildred (Bender) Estep; his son, Buford Estep Jr.; his sister, Barbara Eckhardt of Mesquite, Texas; and his grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home in Three Rivers with visitation from 5 to 6 p.m. followed by a prayer service at 6 o’clock led by Pastor Lee Ann Dye-Barker.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Kidney Foundation.
Arrangements entrusted to Galloway & Sons Funeral Home