Howard Valter Crawford, 76, departed this life on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at his home in Three Rivers. Howard was born on Aug. 28, 1944, to Katherine Autry Crawford and Elroy Crawford. He graduated from Three Rivers High School in 1963 and attended college at Texas A&I University in Kingsville. He then joined the United States Army, serving in Vietnam where his lungs were damaged from Agent Orange.
He worked for Shell Oil Company before joining his brother, Rod, in the home construction business in Three Rivers. Howard was a member of the First Baptist Church and attended church services in Simmons where he grew up. Howard was a very proud, but humble man. He enjoyed staying active. He excelled at cooking and loved doing it.
He loved to travel, especially to Colorado. Howard loved to be outdoors either working in his yard, playing on his dozer or working in his garden. He enjoyed watching the activities of his grandchildren and looked forward to getting together with his friends to play dominoes.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Carol Billings Crawford.
Howard is survived by two daughters, Linda Truman (Dave) and Melina Johnson (Robert); grandchildren, Courtney McKinney (Patrick), DJ Truman (Mariah), Megan Whitney (Jeffrey) and Madeline Johnson; and great-grandchildren, Ali McKinney, Owen Whitney and Avery Truman. He is also survived by his faithful companion, Lois Shannon; sister, Billie Bush (Duane); brother, Rod Crawford (Jakelynn); as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Due to safety and health concerns amid Covid, services will not be held at this time.
Donations may be made to the following organizations: Simmons Community Church, 791 FM 1042, Three Rivers, Texas 78071 or HonorBound Foundation, P.O. Box 2465, Darien, Connecticut 06820.
Arrangements under the direction of Galloway & Sons Funeral Home, Beeville.