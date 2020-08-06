Howell Dean Coleman, 85, of Crosby passed away Friday July 31, 2020 at his home in Crosby, Texas with his loving wife of sixty years, Martha, by his side. Howell was born in Temple, Texas on September 25, 1934 to Miladie and Earl Coleman. On July 17, 1960 he married Martha Ann Necas of Rogers, and together they raised two daughters, Sandra Kay and Shari Lynn.
Howell graduated from Huntsville High School in 1951. After attending Victoria Junior College, he proudly served in the U.S. Army from June 1954 – June 1956. After his military service, he attended Sam Houston State University and received both his Bachelor of Science degree in 1958 and Master of Science degree in 1963.
Education was important to Howell, and he spent thirty-two years as a teacher, coach, guidance counselor, and principal in school districts in Rogers, George West, Weslaco and Crosby.
Faith was an important component of Howell’s life and he served as an usher and member of various committees with the Crosby and George West United Methodist Churches. He also served on various committees in the Lake Shadows Community.
Howell seemed to know a little bit about almost everything and could be counted on to help friends and family with home repair or construction projects. His favorite pastimes were vegetable gardening and barbecuing for family gatherings. He cooked a mean brisket and over the years family, friends, and neighbors all had occasion to enjoy Howell’s hospitality and cooking.
He was an avid fisherman who particularly enjoyed weekends on Lake Mathis when he and his family lived in George West.
Howell was preceded in death by his parents, Miladie and Earl Coleman and his brother Doyle Ray. He is survived by his wife Martha; daughter Sandra Benoit; daughter Shari Coleman and wife Erin Enlow; grandchildren Holly Kay Benoit, Carlin, Ross, and Ben Enlow; and a great grandson Cyrus Swangle. He is also survived by brother Dal Coleman and wife Maureen; brother Kenneth Coleman and wife Bernice, sister-in-law Velma Coleman; aunt Dorothy Kuban; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials in honor of Howell’s life may be made to Crosby United Methodist Church, American Cancer Society, or American Red Cross.
Condolences and memories can be shared online at www.sterlingwhite.com.
