Hunter Hill Firchow, 43, passed away on March 25, 2023 at his home in Three Rivers, TX.
Hunter was born in Denver, CO on May 8, 1979 to Eric Firchow and June Hill. He graduated from Cherry Creek High School in 1998. His son, Greyson, was born in 2006. He loved him with all his heart. He met his wife, Kalyn, in 2016. The two were inseparable. Through this union, he gained three stepchildren and three step-grandchildren. He loved Jasmine, Allie, Marcus, Inez, Lily and Legend like his own. He was known for his quick wit and making people laugh. He had a great love for the outdoors and woodworking. He was an avid knife collector and a huge football fan. His love for animals was obvious by the way he spoiled his fur babies Katarena, Sadie and Ellie.
Hunter was diagnosed with heart failure in 2019 and was determined to not let this diagnosis get the best of him. While waiting on the heart transplant list, he continued with a positive outlook on life. He even joked with his wife that she would probably go first because of all the worrying she did. He will be remembered for fighting a courageous battle with dignity.
Hunter is survived by his son, Greyson Firchow; wife, Kalyn Franklin; father, Eric (Crystal) Firchow; mother, June Hill; stepchildren, Jasmine (George) Dufresne, Allie and Marcus; grandchildren, Inez and Lily; and fur babies, Katarena, Sadie and Ellie.
He was preceded in death by grandson, Legend Dufresne.
In lieu of a service or flowers, Hunter’s wish was that donations be made to the American Heart Association.
