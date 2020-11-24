Imagene (Adams) Moore Hurt, 78, of George West, passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020.
Imagene was born Jan. 5, 1942, in Live Oak County, to Floyd Adams and Lydia (Saunders) Adams. She was a homemaker and a member of the Baptist faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Gene Barnes, Grafton Moore and David Arthur Hurt; and a daughter, Cathy Barnes.
Survivors include a son, Floyd (Tina) Moore; grandsons, Adam and Wilson Moore; sisters, Ann (Charles) Henicke and Peggy (Steve) Taylor; stepson, Charles Moore; stepdaughters, Sheley (Damon) Trumps and Priscilla E. Hurt (Laurie); stepsons, Storm (Rebecca) Hurt and David “Lightning” Hurt; and step-grandchildren, Tannah, Wesley, Kirsten, Kristopher, Tanner, Carson, Bobbi Jo, Kade, Hannah, Dustie, John, Michael and Melissa.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at Galloway & Sons Chapel in George West. Burial will follow at the George West Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Lee Adams, Rocky Adams, David Smith Sr., Chance Henicke, Adam Moore and Wilson Moore.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home
