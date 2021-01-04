Inocente (Morin) Cuevas, age 94, passed away peacefully on the 1st day of January 2021, after a gradual decline in health. She was surrounded by her loving family during the last days of her life.
Inocente was a lifelong resident of George West born on November 2, 1926, to Juan Morin and Elvira (Zuniga) Morin. She was joined in marriage to Desidoro Cuevas on November 23, 1942. They enjoyed traveling and raising their 13 children for 52 years until his passing in 1994.
Inocente was a wonderfully devoted Catholic, wife, mother, grandmother of 50, great-grandmother of 127, and great-great-grandmother of 31. She will be deeply missed by all for her unconditional love.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Juan and Elvira Morin; her husband, Desidoro Cuevas; two sons, Desidoro Cuevas Jr. and Edward Cuevas; two grandsons, Richard Cuevas and Antonio Rangel Jr.; two granddaughters, Emma Cuevas and Mary Soila Perez; and one great-granddaughter, Aubrie Erin Hasette.
Inocente is survived by one brother, Lupe Morin of Three Rivers; six sons, Presiliano (Rafela) Cuevas of Beeville, Santos Cuevas of George West, David (Oralia) Cuevas of George West, Fernando (Celia) Cuevas of George West, Richard (Nancy) Cuevas of George West and Juan Jose (Veronica) Cuevas of Mount Pleasant, Texas; five daughters, Margarita (late Adolfo) Colunga of George West, Catarina (late Alvaro) Carrillo of George West, Virginia (Antonio) Rangel of George West, Maria (Pedro) Rangel of George West, Estella (Feliz) Fernandez of George West; and a daughter-in-law, Tina Gallagher of George West.
Visitation was held from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, January 3, at Galloway & Sons Chapel in George West. A rosary was recited at 7 o’clock that evening at St. George Catholic Church.
The funeral Mass was celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, January 4, at St. George Catholic Church with Father Romeo Salinas officiating. Burial followed in the George West Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Orlando Colunga, Dale Edward Clark, Mike Perez, Daniel Cuevas, Edward Cuevas Jr., Presiliano Cuevas Jr., David Cuevas Jr., Richard Lee Cuevas and Santos Cuevas Jr.
Honorary pallbearers were Melissa Mineau, Danielle Lichtenberger, Vanessa Cuevas, Sally Montoya and Betty Serna.
Galloway & Sons George West Chapel
