Irene (Cuevas) Morin, 92, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at her home in George West, Texas, lovingly surrounded by her family.
Irene was born March 5, 1928, to Filimon and Catarina (Munoz) Cuevas in George West where she remained a lifelong resident. She married Pablo Morin in George West, was a homemaker and served as a caregiver for numerous years. She enjoyed working in her yard and loved roses, her family and especially spending time with her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Filimon and Catarina Cuevas; husband, Pablo Morin; and three sons, Pablo Morin Jr., Juan Morin and Rodolfo Morin.
Survivors include five sons, Angel Morin Sr., Genaro (Narcy) Morin, Armando Morin and Rosendo Morin, all of George West, and Lucio Morin of Three Rivers; three daughters, Mary (Albert) Saenz of Three Rivers, Adela (Bobby) Williford of Beeville and Anita (John W.) Ferrell of George West; daughter-in-law, Janie Morin of George West and Paula Morin of Williamsburg, Virginia; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, October 9, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home Chapel in Three Rivers.
The funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 10, at The Lord’s House of Refuge in George West with Pastor John Ferrell officiating. Burial will follow in the George West Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Derrick Ferrell, Sammy Saenz, Jerry Morin, Matthew Morin, Steve Garza and LeRoy Morin.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Lord’s House of Refuge, 102 Lagarto Road, George West, TX 78022.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home
